EIDENMILLER BETSY ANNE
On Friday, March 6, 2020, of Shaler Twp. Beloved wife of 60 years to Charles W. Eidenmiller. Loving mother of Robyn (George) Mader, Cheryl (John) Montanile, and Charles R. (Angela) Eidenmiller. Proud grandma of Ashley, Julian, Mason, Chaz, the late Holly and James. Great-grandma of Arrow. Daughter of the late Richard and Helen Slack. Friends received Monday, 2-8 p.m. at the HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Ave., Millvale. Services Tuesday, 11 a.m. Betsy was a member of the Eastern Star and Glenshaw Century Club. Family suggests donations to the Glenshaw Century Club, 109 Konzier Dr., Pgh., PA 15237.