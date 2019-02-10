CALDWELL BETSY

Age 83, peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of 58 years to Reverend David S. Caldwell; loving mother of Patricia (Raymond "Butch") Dee and Joyce C. (Mac) Crofutt; proud grandmother of Caitlin, Jordan, Brian and Kenneth; aunt of Grace Killian; daughter of the late Earl and Mary Killian; sister of the late Reverend Earl Killian. Betsy was a longtime member of the Christ United Methodist Church Choir. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 Friday, February 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, in Christ United Methodist Church, Bethel Park at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Everyone please meet at church. If desired, family suggests contributions to any hunger agency of one's choice. Please send condolences to johnfslater.com.