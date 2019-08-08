|
BREINIG BETTE "BETSY"
Age 80, of Castle Shannon on Monday, August 5. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. (Buzzy) Breinig; loving mother of Eric (Diane) Breinig and Brian Vincent Breinig; cherished grandmother of Isabella Breinig; survived by her siblings, Gail Haney, Glenn (Gerry) Almasy, and Otto "Jack" Almasy. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Betsy was a proud and devote member of the Castle Shannon community throughout her whole adult life. She especially loved caring for and spending time with children, serving as a crossing guard for decades and working as a summer camp counselor every year. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., Castle Shannon on Friday, 2-4 and 6 until time of service at 8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019