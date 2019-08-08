Home

Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
412-531-6984
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
8:00 PM
Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
View Map
BETTE "BETSY" BREINIG

BETTE "BETSY" BREINIG Obituary
BREINIG BETTE "BETSY"

Age 80, of Castle Shannon on Monday, August 5. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. (Buzzy) Breinig; loving mother of Eric (Diane) Breinig and Brian Vincent Breinig; cherished grandmother of Isabella Breinig; survived by her siblings, Gail Haney, Glenn (Gerry) Almasy, and Otto "Jack" Almasy. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Betsy was a proud and devote member of the Castle Shannon community throughout her whole adult life. She especially loved caring for and spending time with children, serving as a crossing guard for decades and working as a summer camp counselor every year. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., Castle Shannon on Friday, 2-4 and 6 until time of service at 8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
