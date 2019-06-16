|
BRANT BETTE RUTH (CALDWELL)
On Thursday, June 13, 2019, Bette Brant, age 92 of Ingomar McCandless Township, passed away peacefully. Wife of the late Elmer Henry Brant; mother of William (Maureen), Richard and Arthur (Patricia) Brant; also survived by six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Family will be receiving friends Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, (Ross Township), 412-364-4444, where funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. To read the complete obituary and offer condolences, please visit the website at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019