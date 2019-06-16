Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTE BRANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTE RUTH (CALDWELL) BRANT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BETTE RUTH (CALDWELL) BRANT Obituary
BRANT BETTE RUTH (CALDWELL)

On Thursday, June 13, 2019, Bette Brant, age 92 of Ingomar McCandless Township, passed away peacefully. Wife of the late Elmer Henry Brant; mother of William (Maureen), Richard and Arthur (Patricia) Brant; also survived by six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Family will be receiving friends Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, (Ross Township), 412-364-4444, where funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. To read the complete obituary and offer condolences, please visit the website at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now