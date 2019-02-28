TIMPONA BETTIE A.

Age 84, of Bethel Park, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis Timpona; loving mother of Steven (Karen) Timpona; proud grandmother of Joseph and Daniel Timpona; sister of Helen Howard and the late William Guthrie. Bettie's family and friends were most important to her and she loved spending time with them. She had a special way of taking care of them when they needed it, whether it was providing a meal or just a simple phone call, she was always there for her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing cards, bowling and dancing. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, where a blessing service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park.

www.henneyfuneralhome.com