Of Bethel Park, peacefully at home on Saturday, January 4, 2020, age 69, beloved wife for 49 years of Gary W. Morrow; loving mother of Amy Lauria (Charles) and Brian Morrow (Amy); grandmother of Brandon, Tyler, Abbie, Haley, James and Caroline. Bettie was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam War and was also a member of the Kittochtinny Historical Society. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors in Bethel Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020