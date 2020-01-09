Home

POWERED BY

Services
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTIE MORROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTIE L. MORROW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTIE L. MORROW Obituary
MORROW BETTIE L.

Of Bethel Park, peacefully at home on Saturday, January 4, 2020, age 69, beloved wife for 49 years of Gary W. Morrow; loving mother of Amy Lauria (Charles) and Brian Morrow (Amy); grandmother of Brandon, Tyler, Abbie, Haley, James and Caroline. Bettie was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam War and was also a member of the Kittochtinny Historical Society. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors in Bethel Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -