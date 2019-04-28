GARVEY BETTINA C.

Age 100, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, passed away March 15, 2019 at her home in Colorado Springs, CO. She lived a happy and full life and was loved by many. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Garvey; her son, Craig R. Garvey; and her son-in-law, Francis "Andy" J. Handford. Bettina is survived by her daughter, Lynn G. Handford; her daughter-in-law, Janice M. Garvey; her grandson, Christopher J. Garvey and his wife, Kathleen M. Garvey; her granddaughter, Erin M. Chilcoat and her husband, Patrick A. Chilcoat; her grandson, Duncan L. Handford and his wife, Kali L. Handford; and her two great-grandchildren, Ryan C. Chilcoat and Sarah N. Chilcoat. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1066 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Claudia Circle, St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

