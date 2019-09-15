Home

Age 68, of Liberty Boro, died Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh on May 7, 1951 and is the daughter of the late Steve and Betty Maleski. She worked as the Administrative Assistant of the Medical Education Department of UPMC St. Margaret's. She was a member of St. Mark's, St. Michael's and Queen of the Rosary Grouping. Betty is survived by her husband of 39 years, Deacon Stephen Pikula, daughter, Stephanie Pikula of Liberty Boro, her sister, Harriet (Donald) Franklin of Mechanicsberg, PA, sisters-in-law, Nadine Fusillo of Vandergrift and Damaris Wise of White Oak and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, Supervisor, 412-678-6177). Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Mark's Church (St. Eugene's Site, 3210 Liberty Way, Liberty Borough, PA 15133). Burial will follow.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
