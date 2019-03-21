Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Raphael Church
BETTY A. WANTUCK

BETTY A. WANTUCK Obituary
WANTUCK BETTY A.

Of Morningside, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, age 94. Beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Victoria Wantuck; sister of the late Anna Weber, Helen Conley, Laura Marshall, Mary Rose, and Frances, John, Joe, Edward and Ben Wantuck; loving aunt to Gloria Weber; aunt to generations of loving nieces and nephews; also survived by dear friend, Kenneth Dodson. Betty worked at PNC Bank for 43 years, never missing a day of work! Friends received at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Saturday at 10:15 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church at 11:15 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
