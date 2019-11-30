Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church,
5910 Babcock Blvd
Pgh, PA
View Map
BETTY ANN CHRISTY

BETTY ANN CHRISTY Obituary
CHRISTY BETTY ANN

Surrounded by family on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 28, 2019, Betty Ann Christy, age 83, of McCandless Twp. Beloved wife of 64 years to Wayne E. Christy; mother of Sandy (Tim) McDermott, Greg (Helaine) Christy, and Keith (Jennifer) Christy; grandmother of Christy, Megan, Ally, Catie, Caroline, Jack, Elizabeth, and Colin. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Christ Episcopal Church, 5910 Babcock Blvd., Pgh., PA 15237 where contributions may also be made. Betty was a voracious reader and enjoyed traveling to Europe and the Caribbean, though her favorite place to travel was to the beach for her family's annual vacation where she got to enjoy spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
