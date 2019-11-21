Home

BETTY ANN FENN

BETTY ANN FENN Obituary
FENN BETTY ANN

Age 86, of Oakmont, formerly of Blawnox, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Fenn; loving mother of Robert (Charlotte) Fenn, Linda (Karen) Chilton-Fenn, Leslie (Rich) McDole, Amy (Milton Squiller) Fenn, and the late Donald H. Fenn; grandmother of ten; and great-grandmother of two. There will be no visitation. Services Private. Professional Services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
