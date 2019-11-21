|
FENN BETTY ANN
Age 86, of Oakmont, formerly of Blawnox, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Fenn; loving mother of Robert (Charlotte) Fenn, Linda (Karen) Chilton-Fenn, Leslie (Rich) McDole, Amy (Milton Squiller) Fenn, and the late Donald H. Fenn; grandmother of ten; and great-grandmother of two. There will be no visitation. Services Private. Professional Services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019