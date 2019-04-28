|
|
MUCHA BETTY ANN
On Friday, April 26, 2019. Daughter of the late Michael P. and Mary Mucha; sister of the late Michael J. Mucha. Betty was a resident of the Pines of Mt. Lebanon for the past six years. She was also a long-time librarian within the Chartiers Valley School District. Per Betty's wishes, there are no public visitations. She will be laid to rest next to her mother in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Parastas Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Ukranian Catholic Church on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements by SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019