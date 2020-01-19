|
NEUSCH BETTY ANN (HENRICH)
Age 85, of Ross Township, a lifetime member of West View United Methodist Church, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (affectionately known as Nunu) went to be with the Lord on January 18, 2020. Betty Neusch lived the morals and values of God and practiced love, devotion, and kindness to her friends, family, and community. Betty was the loving wife of the late William Joseph Neusch for 65 years. Betty is survived by her son, Michael Neusch and daughter-in-law Cheryl, of Cheat Lake WV; grandson, Greg Neusch of San Diego; granddaughter, Rebecca Neusch Anstey and husband, Matt Anstey of Arlington, VA; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Lynn and great-grandson, Daniel. The family is holding a private ceremony. Services entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, West View. Donations may be made in Betty's memory to West View United Methodist Church, 146 Cornell Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Betty was a remarkable woman and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. We will see you again in heaven! Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020