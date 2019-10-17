|
BOBELLA BETTY (HARBAUGH)
Betty "Jean" (Harbaugh) Bobella, age 93, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. She was born in Allegheny Co., to John Randall (Happy) and Lena Lenora Harbaugh. A graduate of Etna High School, she was a registered nurse and also earned a BSc from IUP in 1976. Jean is survived by two daughters, Helen Anne Boyer, Corrales, NM, Katherine Jean Bobella, Indiana, PA; and four grandchildren, Lydia Havtur Clare, Andrew R Chave, Laura Teague Chave, and Timothy J. Chave. Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. Friday at BOSWER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME, Indiana PA. A memorial service and fellowship will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions: Graystone Evangelical Church, Humane Society, Four Footed Friends.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019