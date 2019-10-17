Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowser-Minich Funeral Home - Indiana
500 Ben Franklin Road South
Indiana, PA 15701
724-349-3100
For more information about
BETTY BOBELLA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bowser-Minich Funeral Home - Indiana
500 Ben Franklin Road South
Indiana, PA 15701
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY BOBELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY (HARBAUGH) BOBELLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY (HARBAUGH) BOBELLA Obituary
BOBELLA BETTY (HARBAUGH)

Betty "Jean" (Harbaugh) Bobella, age 93, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. She was born in Allegheny Co., to John Randall (Happy) and Lena Lenora Harbaugh. A graduate of Etna High School, she was a registered nurse and also earned a BSc from IUP in 1976. Jean is survived by two daughters, Helen Anne Boyer, Corrales, NM, Katherine Jean Bobella, Indiana, PA; and four grandchildren, Lydia Havtur Clare, Andrew R Chave, Laura Teague Chave, and Timothy J. Chave. Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. Friday at BOSWER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME, Indiana PA. A memorial service and fellowship will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions: Graystone Evangelical Church, Humane Society, Four Footed Friends.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.