DALBY BETTY D. (BAKER)

Age 85, of Bridgeville, on May 4, 2019. Betty loved her family and friends and was regarded as spiritual and uplifting. She was a part of many special memories and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Dalby; she is survived by her son, Robby Dalby, with whom she was very close recently; brothers-in-law, Dalton (LaVerne) Hilty and Charles Dalby; two loving grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Presbyterian Church. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.