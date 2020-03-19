KRAL BETTY D. (MAGGIORE)

Age 89 of Monroeville, passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Kral. Loving mother of Janice (William) Santini, Karen (Randal) Schram, and Robert A. Kral. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Nick) Loyless, Kristen (fiance, Brian Meck) Santini, Melissa (Michael) Jarzomski, and Lindsey (Zachary) Ferraro. Also survived by her aunts, Gloria Maggiore and Verna Bango; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Virginia Maggiore and Bettie Maggiore. Preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Enrechetta (Maruca) Maggiore; brothers, Matthew Maggiore and Louis Maggiore, Jr.; brothers-in-law, James Kral and Eddie (Frances) Kral; and sister-in-law, Evelyn (Frank) Wible. Betty was a devoted and caring mother and grandmother, and was loved by all. A Catholic Blessing Service followed by entombment at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park were private due to the recent health concerns. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (412-856-4747) www.jobefuneralhome.com