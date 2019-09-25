|
GOLDMAN BETTY
Age 93, on Monday, September 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth M. Goldman; mother of Howard (Susan) Goldman, Ed (Laurie Simon) Goldman and Mort (Lisa Stang) Goldman; sister of the late Lawrence (Beatrice) Pickholtz and Robert (Rowene) Pickholtz; grandmother of Michael, Molly and Samuel Goldman, Zachary (Marianne Olson), Joshua, Hannah and Ellie Simon Goldman and Will Worth; great-grandmother of Ebba Olson. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 1 p.m. No prior visitation. Interment Poale Zedeck Cemetery, Sheridan. Contributions may be made to Congregation Poale Zedeck, 6318 Phillips Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217, or the JCC of Pittsburgh, 5738 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schuger.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019