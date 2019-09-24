|
RHULE BETTY HOSACK
Betty Hosack Rhule, at the age 88 of Bradford Woods, Pa, passed away on September 21, 2019. Betty was the beloved wife of the late Paul (Skip) Rhule, Jr. and daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Ivan G. Hosack of Ingomar. She was the proud mother of her 3 K's, daughter, Kim of Bradford Woods and sons, Kevin of Bradford Woods and Kerry Rhule of Austin, TX. She adored her grandsons, Joshua and Jeremiah of Texas and Brennan and Derek of Virginia. She was a big sister to Barbara H. Kindler of Gibsonia and Linda H. Ingher, Charlotte, NC. Betty valued education and received her B.S. in Art Education and MA in Elementary Education from Slippery Rock University and her MA from IUP in art. Her contribution and dedication of teaching others, began by teaching art for North Allegheny School district and then kindergarten for St. Alphonsus. She then finished her career teaching first grade and kindergarten in Pine Richland School District. Her greatest joy was teaching children, she touched the lives of thousands of students in her career and numerous others in her life. She fell in love with her younger kindergarten and first-grade students because they were so ready to try new things. She was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Fraternity and held various offices and was the chapter advisor for Duquesne University. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Honorary Society. She was recognized for her tireless commitment to sharing her respect for the environment, and support to her school with the renaming of the Wexford School Nature Trail to "The Betty Rhule Trail". Betty loved living in Bradford Woods and was an active contributor in the community for 50 years. She designed her home with her husband, Skip, who also built the house with his brothers and father in 1959. Betty's passion was reading, art, teaching, and children. She shared the same passion of teaching with her own children by inspiring them to appreciate the arts, music, culture and nature. Friends and family will be received for a visitation on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Highway, Wexford, Pa. A celebration of her life and memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. A private interment following the service will held for the family. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the : Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E201, Pittsburgh, Pa, 15222 or Northland Public Library, 300 Cumberland Road, Pittsburgh, Pa 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019