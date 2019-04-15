Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY VASQUEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY I. (WEGERLE) VASQUEZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BETTY I. (WEGERLE) VASQUEZ Obituary
VASQUEZ BETTY I. (WEGERLE)

On Friday, April 12, 2019. Formerly of Swissvale. Wife of the late Milton C. Vasquez; loving mother of Sandy Vasquez Ruta, Joe Vasquez and his wife, Tammy, and Anthony Vasquez and his wife, Diane; dear mema of eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; sister of Martha Stanley and the late Walter Wegerle. Betty's wishes were no visitation, a blessing service will be held at the Braddock Catholic Cemetary Chapel on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. Arrangements by the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now