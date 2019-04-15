|
VASQUEZ BETTY I. (WEGERLE)
On Friday, April 12, 2019. Formerly of Swissvale. Wife of the late Milton C. Vasquez; loving mother of Sandy Vasquez Ruta, Joe Vasquez and his wife, Tammy, and Anthony Vasquez and his wife, Diane; dear mema of eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; sister of Martha Stanley and the late Walter Wegerle. Betty's wishes were no visitation, a blessing service will be held at the Braddock Catholic Cemetary Chapel on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. Arrangements by the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019