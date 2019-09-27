|
FEDELL BETTY J. (SCOTTI)
Betty J. (Scotti) Fedell, age 95, of West View, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles C. Fedell; mother of Chuck, Mike, Rick, Ron, Steve, Tony, and Jerry Fedell; grandmother of Chuckie, Nicole, Renata, Austin, Kelsey, Colton, Ricky, Alex, Ciera, Jake, Stephen, Alec, and Sidney; great-grandmother of Aiden, Eres, Lauren, Lordyn, and Sophia; sister of the late Henry Scotti and Marie Kern. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View) 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Betty was dedicated to her family her whole life. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Concordia of Wexford: 125 Brown Rd, Wexford, PA 15090. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019