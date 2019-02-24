Home

Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Age 92 of Hopedale, OH formerly of Cliff Mine, PA passed peacefully at her residence on Monday, February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph "Rudy" Vidmar who passed on April 23, 2009; beloved mother of Joseph (Suzie) Vidmar, Patty (Eddy Ashbrook) Wallat, Linda Vidmar, Janet (Jim) Williams and her "other" daughter Edie Meerdo; also survived by five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; sister of Evelyn Seubert, Lorraine Corbett, Joan (George) Starega, Richard Messner, Carol Shoup, George (Carol) Messner, Sandy Masters; and sister-in-law, Millie Spezialetti and several nieces and nephews. Betty was an avid Steeler and Penguin fan and loved being outdoors. As per Betty's request, no public viewing was held. Everyone is invited to a Celebration of Betty's Life that will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 between the hours of 1-4 p.m., at the Imperial Community Center (lower level). All are Welcome. Arrangements by HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette  Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
