BETTY JANE BENDER

BETTY JANE BENDER Obituary
BENDER BETTY JANE

Betty Jane Bender, age 94, of Allison Park, PA, formerly of Detroit, MI, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Born on April 16, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Kosko and Louis Lengyel; beloved wife to the late Charles Bill Bender; loving mother to Charles V. Bender; cherished grandmother to Adam (Hyun Young Song) Bender and Elizabeth (Matt) Carter; dear great-grandmother to Andrew and Ansel Bender. Betty enjoyed arts and crafts and will be dearly missed. At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
