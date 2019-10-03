Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY BERNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY JEAN (LEARISH) BERNETT

BETTY JEAN (LEARISH) BERNETT Obituary
BERNETT BETTY JEAN (LEARISH)

Peacefully, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Betty Jean, age 93, of Stowe Twp. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Bernett; loving mother of Wendy Bernett, Laurie (Fred) Miller, Lisa Bernett and the late Debra Moyer; mother-in-law of Bryan Moyer; dear grandmother of Andrew, Erin and Luke Miller; sister of L. Joan Trautman, Shirley (David) Burgh and the late Dorothy Jane (late Bill) Riles; sister-in-law of Shirley (Lawrence) Hober. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where the funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment at a later date will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. If desired, memorials may be made to Christ Community Church, 900 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136.


www.hershberger-stoverfh.com    

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
