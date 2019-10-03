|
BERNETT BETTY JEAN (LEARISH)
Peacefully, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Betty Jean, age 93, of Stowe Twp. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Bernett; loving mother of Wendy Bernett, Laurie (Fred) Miller, Lisa Bernett and the late Debra Moyer; mother-in-law of Bryan Moyer; dear grandmother of Andrew, Erin and Luke Miller; sister of L. Joan Trautman, Shirley (David) Burgh and the late Dorothy Jane (late Bill) Riles; sister-in-law of Shirley (Lawrence) Hober. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where the funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment at a later date will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. If desired, memorials may be made to Christ Community Church, 900 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019