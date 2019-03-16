DAVIS BETTY JEAN

Age 95, of West Deer, passed away at UPMC Passavant Hospital, McCandless, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. One of eight children, she was born July 25, 1923, in Summerville, PA, to the late Charles and Lillian Benninger Thomas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Samuel Noble Davis; a daughter, Susan Davis Fetzick; a son, Timothy S. Davis; as well as six siblings. She is survived by one sister, Mary Allori, 97, of Mesa, AZ; daughters, K. Christine Negley of Bakerstown and Sondra (Pete) Begerow of Pinellas Park, FL; seven grandchildren, Allisa Negley of Bakerstown, Janeen (Will) Wrotny of Mars, Gretchen (Anthony) Montagna of Summerville, SC, Shawn (Tiana) Negley of Evans City, Nicole and Scott Fetzick of Gibsonia and Anita (Steven) Fetzick of Pittsburgh; nine great-grandchildren, Autumn, Samuel and Benjamin Wrotny, Nathan and Olivia Montagna, and John, Noah, Simon and Mark Negley. Jean lived a blessed and happy life full of adventure. She loved to travel with her husband out west and enjoyed going to the casinos. They enjoyed their boat at Presque Isle Marina in Erie, PA and camping. She was formerly the co-owner of the Dance Shoppe in Shopper's Plaza, Allison Park, PA. Jean also enjoyed card club, candy making, Western movies, and collecting angels. Friends received Sunday 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Services will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Bakerstown United Methodist Church, Rev. Keith Dunn, officiant. In lieu of flowers, donations to Light of Life Rescue Mission, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233, www.lightoflife.org. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.