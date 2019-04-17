CLAPPERTON BETTY JO (JOHNS)

Age 95, of Gibsonia, PA, formerly of Upper St. Clair, PA, peacefully left this world with her daughter by her side, on April 15, 2019. She was anxiously looking forward to being with her Heavenly Father and family members who had preceded her in death. Jo was born on August 25th, 1923, in Chilhowee, Missouri, as the only child to the late Everett Pierce and Marie (Strawsburg) Johns. She was adored by her many relatives on both sides of the family. During her youth, she moved often to various mid-west locations with her parents and in 1939, she moved with them to Pittsburgh, PA. It was there, at Brentwood High School, that she met the love of her life, John Arthur Clapperton. She married that "high school sweetheart" on October 26, 1944 and they lived in numerous locations due to John's officer training and other naval assignments. After WWII, John accepted a position with PPG (Pittsburgh Plate Glass) and began his career in New Martinsville, WV. There they raised their three children, Barbara, John "David" and James "Jim". Jo was devoted to her family and community. While in New Martinsville, she participated in numerous activities. She was a Girl Scout Leader for 10 years, and a Den Mother for three years. She was also a longtime active church member of the First United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher and President of WSCS (Methodist Women's Society of Christian Service). She also participated in the local Garden Club, where she served as President. She encouraged and participated in her children's favorite pursuits: birding for Barb, Native American history, lore and dancing for Dave, and the love of the woods and forestry for Jim. John was transferred to Pittsburgh, PA in 1968, where they resided for a number of years. Jo continued her community work as an active member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, a longtime Volunteer at St. Clair Hospital, and as a library assistant at the Upper St. Clair Library. Later, John and she were transferred to a number of different locations associated with John's work. In 1981, the retired couple permanently located to a lovely log home that they built in Canaan Valley, WV. Until John's death in 1986 they enjoyed cross-country skiing, golfing, hiking, the annual making of maple syrup with the family and living a relaxing life together in the beautiful hills of WV. It was there that she honed in on her skills and became a very talented spinner and a weaver. She wove a number of beautiful pieces, winning a blue ribbon in the WV State Craft Show in 1988 for her Whig Rose Coverlet. She eventually moved back to Pittsburgh to take care of her aging Mother. She was a longtime volunteer at the Oliver Miller Homestead in South Park, working as the spinning and weaver docent. She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Bethel Park and participated in their many activities. She also enjoyed traveling with her friends and family. In 2006, she moved to the St. Barnabas Retirement Village in Gibsonia, PA where she became an active member in the First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown. She had a very interesting life and enjoyed moving to and living in many different locations. To the end she was a devout Christian lady, enjoyed her many hobbies, gardened and traveled, and was an avid reader of historic and serious non-fiction books. Above all, she loved her family immensely, we, in turn loved her dearly and will truly miss her advice, strength, feistiness, love, conversations and companionship. Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Marie; her husband, John; and her son, David (Maureen) of Marietta, GA, who passed away this past January. She is survived by her daughter Barbara (Thomas) of Pittsburgh, PA; son, James "Jim" (Shannon) of Kamiah, Idaho; granddaughters, Anne (Darin) Rokyta of Tallassee, FL. and their two daughters, Sylvie and Maris, Rebecca (Bryan) Clapperton Cron and their three children, Caleb, Alaina and Dylan of Knoxville, TN, and Cristin Clapperton of Moscow, Idaho; and a niece, Kathy (Clapperton) Birdsong (William) of Belfair, WA. Memorials may be made to either The First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown or the Oliver Miller Homestead in South Park. A private burial service will be conducted at Bethel Church Cemetery in Bethel Park, PA with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown, PA. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.