McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
412-766-7000
BETTY K. (THOMPSON) BUCKLEY

BETTY K. (THOMPSON) BUCKLEY Obituary
BUCKLEY BETTY K. (THOMPSON)

Age 89, of Ohio Township, peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019.  Beloved wife of 68 years to Claude Buckley; loving mother of Kimberly (James) Brennan of Upper St. Clair; grandmother of Daniel and Connor Brennan; sister of the late Claire Montgomery, Jean Schramm and John Thompson; also survived by nieces. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and she will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends received Sunday 2-4 p.m., at McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 529 California Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202 where funeral service will be held Monday, 11 a.m. Private Interment.  In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to LifePointe Alliance Church, 2298 Rochester Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or North Hills Coin Club, 903 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108.  Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:


www.mcdonald-linn.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
