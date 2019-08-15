|
KARAFA BETTY "BERZIE" (BRONOWICZ)
Peacefully on August 13, 2019, age 79, of West Homestead. Betty was born in Hazelwood, the daughter of the late Joseph and Betty (Kuscsik) Bronowicz; beloved wife of the late John J. "Kutzie" Karafa; cherished mother of Paula (Tim) Potosnak and John (Gina) Karafa, Jr.; loving Nanny of Rachel (Jarrett) DeLuca, Rebecca (Ryan) Loughner, Mary (Dan) DuScheid and Kayla Karafa; special Great-Nanny to Morgan, Evelyn and Logan. Betty was a retired secretary for Community College of Allegheny County, working for the admissions and maintenance departments. Betty's family would like to thank the staff at ManorCare Whitehall and Heartland Hospice for their kindness and support. Family and friends received on Thursday and Friday from 2-4, 6-9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Therese Church, Munhall. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019