GARBER BETTY L. (VERBANES)

Age 93, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of Clairton, on February 18, 2019. Loving wife of 38 years to the late Melvin J. Garber; mother of Robert J. (Barbara) Garber, D.C., and Cheryl (Dean, Sr.) Marraccini; grandmother of Dean (Colleen) Marraccini, Jr., Mark Marraccini, Christa (Peter) Grundy, Brett (Jenna) Marraccini, and Rob (Brianna) Garber; great-grandmother of Ava Grundy, Lily Grundy, Liza Grundy, Bodie Marraccini, and Leta Marraccini; sister of Leroy Verbanes, Audrey Green, Sally Moore, Mary Ann Bennett, and Bob Verbanes; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Betty loved to travel and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, 1-3 and 6-9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 10 a.m., at St. Thomas A' Becket Church, Jefferson Hills. Donations may be made to the Baptist Homes (489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.