Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
BETTY L. KRAEUTER

BETTY L. KRAEUTER Obituary
KRAEUTER BETTY L.

Age 79, of Bridgeville, peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Loving daughter of the late William Kraeuter; caring longtime friend of Ednamay J. Rickenbach. Betty was employed with Woodville and Mayview State Hospital for many year as an attendant. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends and Family are welcome at 430 Washingrton Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 Sunday, 5-7 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Monday 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Birmingham Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, www.komen.org or the Bridgeville Library, 505 McMillan St., Bridgeville, PA 15017. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
