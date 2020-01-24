|
KRAEUTER BETTY L.
Age 79, of Bridgeville, peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Loving daughter of the late William Kraeuter; caring longtime friend of Ednamay J. Rickenbach. Betty was employed with Woodville and Mayview State Hospital for many year as an attendant. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends and Family are welcome at 430 Washingrton Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 Sunday, 5-7 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Monday 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Birmingham Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, www.komen.org or the Bridgeville Library, 505 McMillan St., Bridgeville, PA 15017. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020