Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
BETTY L. (HIDLAY) POOLE

BETTY L. (HIDLAY) POOLE Obituary
POOLE BETTY L. (HIDLAY)

Age 96, of Penn Hills, on December 24, 2019. Dear wife for 66 years of the late Norman T.; beloved mother of Sharon B. Hall, Betty Jo Poole (Robert Dickey), Norman T., II (Elizabeth) and Randy E. (Cathy); dear grandmother "Mam" of Kimberly Vandall, Matthew Poole (Chrissy) and Kristen Weis (Josh); cherished great-grandmother of Jacob Vandall. Betty loved her family and the Lord. She was happy when she was able to serve the Lord in several ministries, including Women's Aglow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Light of Life Missions. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, December 29, 2019 form 2-7 p.m. Service held Monday, 11 a.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd. Entombment Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
