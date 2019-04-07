UNGER BETTY L.

Passed peacefully on April 1, 2019 at the age of 92. She was of Moon Twp. Loving wife of the late Andrew J. Unger; devoted mother of Drew (Donna) Unger, Beth (the late Dennis) Kubit, Chris (Debbie) Unger and Neal Unger; grandmother of Kaila, Brett, Danielle, Chris Jr., and Randy Unger; sister of James McElroy, the late Harry and Helen McElroy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Betty grew up in Pittsburgh, PA, and attended St. Mary's High School where she was president of her class. She worked downtown Pittsburgh in sales and office work for many years. She then married her beloved husband, Andy, and moved to Sheraden where she raised her four children. Everyone wanted to be around Betty. She was such a warm, friendly, gracious and kind person. Never said a bad word about anyone. She continued to work part time for a few years while raising her children as a Mailer at the Press. Another one of her favorite things to do being around people and talking was to work at the voting polls as a Judge of Elections. She was loved and will be missed by all. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Philip Church, 50 W. Crafton Ave. Pgh., PA 15205 on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, McCandless Twp. 724-933-9200. Remembrances may be left at:

