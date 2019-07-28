|
MAGER BETTY LOU (SULLIVAN)
Age 84, of Jesup, GA, formerly of Glenshaw and Swissvale, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge, and was a loyal fan of the Pittsburgh sports teams. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Thomas Mager of Jesup, GA; loving mother of Denise (Dr. Gregory) Bittner of Allison Park, PA, Marcy (David) Rosswog of Valencia, PA, and Dr. Sandra Mager (Andrew Wetherington) of Jesup, GA; loving grandmother of Jaclyn Bloom, Brian Rosswog, Tara Lucki, Robyn Turner, Dr. Michael Bittner, Drew and Dylan Wetherington; also survived by eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of Dorothy Sharpless of Swissvale. A Memorial Service will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw, on Saturday, August 3rd at 9:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019