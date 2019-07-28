Home

BETTY LOU (SULLIVAN) MAGER

Age 84, of Jesup, GA, formerly of Glenshaw and Swissvale, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge, and was a loyal fan of the Pittsburgh sports teams. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Thomas Mager of Jesup, GA; loving mother of Denise (Dr. Gregory) Bittner of Allison Park, PA, Marcy (David) Rosswog of Valencia, PA, and Dr. Sandra Mager (Andrew Wetherington) of Jesup, GA; loving grandmother of Jaclyn Bloom, Brian Rosswog, Tara Lucki, Robyn Turner, Dr. Michael Bittner, Drew and Dylan Wetherington; also survived by eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of Dorothy Sharpless of Swissvale. A Memorial Service will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw, on Saturday, August 3rd at 9:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
