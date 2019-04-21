PHILLIPS BETTY LOU

Age 91, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019. She was born in Homestead, PA, the daughter of Laurence Coulter and Lucy Holdsworth Coulter. She graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in Art. For 32 years, she taught art in the Public School System in Moon Township. She was selected as an Outstanding Teacher in America in 1972. She was a regionally known watercolor artist and a member of the Pittsburgh Watercolor Society, the Pittsburgh Society of Artists and the West Hills Arts League. Over 500 of her works of art are in Corporate and Private collections. In 2017, she and husband Joe, relocated to Asheville, NC to be close to her daughter and family. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joseph Phillips; her daughter, Shirley Phillips of Asheville, NC (Gary Jordan); sister. Marian Campbell of McDonald, PA; grandson Michael Jordan of Lakeland, FL; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to longtime Hopewell Township, PA neighbors, Jim Ozimok and Dan and Cindy Nolfi for all the kind care and assistance over the years. A celebration of life will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date. Donations in Betty's memory may be made to New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church at 183 New Bethlehem Church Road, Aliquippa, PA, 15001.