URBANO BETTY LOU (GRAHAM)
Age 76, of Pennsbury Village, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 with her family by her side. Beloved mother of Michele (Gary) McMonagle and Mark (Barb) Urbano; dear Grammy of Zachary, Paige and Jake. Also survived by a nephew and nieces; sister of Frank Graham, and the late Suzanne McLaughlin, Kenneth and Gary Graham. Betty Lou was a former employee of Allegheny-US Airways in reservations for over 30 years. She loved her prayer group, cooking, and especially her family and will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Betty Lou's life will be held 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Philip Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Betty Lou's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020