WASHINGTON BETTY LOU

Age 72, of South Fayette, passed away in the comfort of her home on March 9, 2019, with her family by her side. Betty was born on September 26, 1946, in Oakdale, Pennsylvania to the late Louis Boggess and the late Mathilda Boggess (Ackman). Betty was a dedicated employee of Asbury Heights for over 24 years where she served as a caring and compassionate nursing assistant. Betty was united in marriage to the love of her life, Neal Washington Sr., on November 25, 1967. She and her loving husband, Neal, shared over 51 wonderful years of marriage together. Betty loved reading her bible and praying for others with her prayer partner and faithful friend, Frances Kelley. Being a woman of faith, Betty instilled the values of hard work, perseverance and an unwavering faith in God in the hearts of her children. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She also enjoyed baking from scratch, gardening, sewing, knitting and quilting. Betty leaves to cherish her memories; her devoted husband, Neal Washington Sr.; her twin brother, Donald Boggess; her four children, Neal Washington Jr., Gene Washington, Sara Washington Russell and James Washington; her son-in-law, Gregory Russell; five grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. Family and friends are invited to the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA from 2 p.m.– 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 to celebrate her life. View and share condolences at warcholfuneralhome.com

