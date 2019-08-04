|
LYONS BETTY
Age 85, died peacefully on July 28, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Michael and Mary Fuchs, Sr. Betty lived in Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Hampshire, Illinois, Los Angeles, and Minnesota, before retiring to The Villages in central Florida. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, square dancing, bowling, golfing and traveling. Betty is survived by her son and spouse, David and Stephanie Lyons of Merrimack, NH; four grandchildren; her sister, Mary Waldschmidt of Pittsburgh, PA; a nephew and three nieces. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John Lyons; and her brother, Michael Fuchs, Jr. There will be a private interment service at the NH State Veterans Cemetery. Donations may be sent to Home Health & Hospice Care in Merrimack, NH. To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019