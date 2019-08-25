Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY M. (KREPLEY) HAYES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY M. (KREPLEY) HAYES Obituary
HAYES BETTY M. (KREPLEY)

Of Bethel Park, age 94, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert J. Hayes; loving mother of Thomas C., Jeffrey (Cheryl), Joe (Lynnie), Laurie, Mike (Gretchen) and the late Albert "Chip" Hayes; sister of Edward Krepley; grandmother of Sharon, AJ, Brandon, Toni, Geri, Jeff, Jen, Tracy, Ron, Annie, Jaime, Heather, Kara, Kristie, Amber, Autumn and Lou; also survived by several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services are Private. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now