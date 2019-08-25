|
HAYES BETTY M. (KREPLEY)
Of Bethel Park, age 94, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert J. Hayes; loving mother of Thomas C., Jeffrey (Cheryl), Joe (Lynnie), Laurie, Mike (Gretchen) and the late Albert "Chip" Hayes; sister of Edward Krepley; grandmother of Sharon, AJ, Brandon, Toni, Geri, Jeff, Jen, Tracy, Ron, Annie, Jaime, Heather, Kara, Kristie, Amber, Autumn and Lou; also survived by several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services are Private. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019