WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Age 86 of Mt. Washington, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald W. Roland; loving mother of Debbie (Dan) Pirring, Thomas P. (Carmen) Roland, Kenneth L. Roland and the late David Barnes; also survived by former daughter-in-law, Lisa (Steve) Kurus and her children, Ryan and Briana; cherished Grandma of Dawn, Thomas, Jr., Ashley and Brandon; loving G.G. of Allison; sister of the late Chuck, Paul, John, James, Elmer and Anna Mae; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Betty loved her family, especially her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She worked at Lord Duncan Cleaners and Eckerd Drug on Shiloh St., for many years. Family and friends welcome, Saturday, 2-8 p.m., Monday, 9-11 a.m., WM. SLATER & SONS INC., 412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church, Monday, 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, Pittsburgh Office, 1100 Liberty Ave., St. E 201., Pgh., PA 15222.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019
