SCHLOTT BETTY M. (COAX)
At her home, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Betty M. "Betts", age 64, of Crafton. Beloved life partner and best friend of Paul Revak; loving mother Denny Schlott, Jaci (Rick) Giunta and Lindsay (Stefan) Larson and grandmother of Taylor Larson, Josephine Giunta, Brooke Larson and Reece Giunta and loving friend and mentor of Paul's children and grandchildren; dear sister of Daniel W. Coax and active member and friend of Bill W. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where funeral service will be Friday at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to the of Western PA, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019