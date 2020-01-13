Home

Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
Age 92, of Mt. Washington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late Robert and Alma Church. Dearly loved wife of the late Domnick Serena. Sister of the late Robert (Theresa) Church and Louetta (Dick) Sieber. Much loved mother of Joann (Larry) Fischio, Donna (Jim) Henderson and Laurie (Gary) Lenigan. Cherished Gram to Denise Grimme, Jeff (Dina Duffy) Fischio, Corinne (James) Dauteuil, Chrissy (Dan Babin) Henderson, Beth (Sara Altman) Henderson and Alex Lenigan. Great Gram and GG to Santino, Ryan, Christian, Reagan and Jackson. Betty is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews and cherished friends. Active until the end, Betty loved going to the Mt. Washington Senior Center, playing bingo, cards and going to the casino. She had a warm and beautiful smile that made everyone happy when they met her. She loved her family dearly and was an inspiration to all of them. She was the glue that held us together. She will be profoundly missed. If desired, donations may be made to the in honor of her daughter, Donna Henderson and in memory of her late husband, Domnick Serena; or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in honor of her son-in-law, Larry Fischio. Visitations Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Thursday, 10 a.m. www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
