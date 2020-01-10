|
COSTELLO BETTY MARIE
Betty Marie Costello, 95 of Penn Hills passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard Costello; loving mother of Raymond (Rebecca) Costello and Mary Ann (Tom) Hadden; grandmother of Rachel Costello (Matthew Dudik), Melissa (Chris) Ronan, and Alison Hadden; great-grandmother of Danica Ronan. Sister of the late Ralph Livingston and Lois Hoffman. Betty was a member of Verona Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School. She volunteered for meals on wheels, and enjoyed Summer's in Pymatuning Lake and many Winter's in New Port Richey, Florida. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020