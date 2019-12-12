Home

BETTY (CARROLL) MEYER

BETTY (CARROLL) MEYER Obituary
MEYER BETTY (CARROLL)

Age 56, of Avalon, passed peacefully surrounded by her family, on Monday, December 9, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Rick; and her beloved children, Ricki (Todd), Chris, Charlie, and Luke. Also survived by her brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Olive Carroll. Family and friends will be received Saturday, December 14, 2019, 1 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 3 p.m. at the McDONALD - LINN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, LLC, 529 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Please view the online guestbook www.mcdonald-linn.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
