FORD BETTY P.

Age 85, of Carnegie, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh. Betty was born on July 29, 1933 in Cherrytree Twp. To the late Jesse L. and Florence E. Mason Prather. She married M. Dean Ford on August 1, 1964 at the First United Methodist Church in Titusville. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2018. She was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1951, Slippery Rock State Teachers College in 1955 with a B.S. in Education, and Penn State University with a Master's in Education. Betty taught 3rd grade from the fall of 1955 for six years at Cherrytree Elementary. After moving to Carnegie, she taught 4th grade for 31 years in Mt. Lebanon school district, retiring in June of 1993. She was a member of PSEA (Pennsylvania State Education Association), PSEA-R (Pennsylvania State Education Association – Retired), and a lifetime member of the Good Sam Club, a camping club. Betty enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and spending her time with Dean at the family farm in Titusville, bringing them much peace and happiness together. She is survived by the following nieces and nephews, Ken Prather and wife Roberta of Maine, Lynn Fabian and husband KJ, Wendy Prather both of Georgia, Douglas Prather and wife Darlene of Michigan, Thomas Prather, Jr. and wife Jan of Virginia, and Bonnie Prather of Washington; and many, many "adopted" children and wonderful friends who knew Betty. Family and friends may call at the GORDON B. GARRETT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 303 N. Washington St. on Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. and attend a funeral there on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will be at East Troy Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cherrtyree Vol. Fire Dept., 1311 Cherrytree Rd., Titusville, PA 16354. If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomein.com