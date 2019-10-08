Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
BETTY R. (RATAYCZAK) SZYMCZAK

Age 97, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 of Baldwin, formerly of South Side. Loving wife of the late Edward M. Szymczak; mother of Audrey (late Victor) Antonucci; grandmother of  Sharon (Greg) Vuyanich, Cindy Paras and Leslie (Phillip) Pretter; great-grandmother Daniella, Ellysa, Nathan, Brandon, Riley and Emma; daughter of the late Stanly and Anna Ratayczak; sister of the late Chester Rye, Gabriella Pieffer, Marie Pieffer and Dorothy Pasay; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was a teller at PNC for 27 Years, she was a member of the Forever Young and 500 Card Club. Visitations Wednesday, 3-7 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
