Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Malachy Church
Kennedy Twp, PA
HURKA BETTY ROSE

Age 89, a lifelong resident of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning February 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank V. Hurka; dear mother of Robert (Mary) Hurka, Susan (Don) Satina and Michael Hurka; grandmother of James and Katie Hurka and Eric Satina; great-grandmother of Alzbetka Hurka; also survived by many nieces and nephews and other family members. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Thursday, November 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp., location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME., INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA (Kennedy Twp.) 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday 10 a.m. Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Malachy Church, Kennedy Twp. Interment will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be donated to FOR, 420 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
