Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
BETTY T. FLETCHER

BETTY T. FLETCHER Obituary
FLETCHER BETTY T.

Of Monroeville, passed away on February 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Glenn A. Fletcher for 72 years; sister of Kathryn (the late William F., Sr.) Holt; aunt of Sandra (Doug) Culpepper, William (Mary Anne) F. Holt, Jr., Roy A. (Toni) Holt, and Elaine (Rick) Holt-Bury. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Roy S. and Gladys Tusing. Betty was an Assistant Secretary Treasurer at Vesuvius Crucible for 34 years. She was a member of the Monroeville Assembly of God Church and the Prime Timers of Monroeville. Friends will be received Friday, February 22, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. corner of Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a service will be Saturday, February 23, 2019, 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Church Hill Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
