Betty Vale Donaldson, age 95, of Penn Hills, on March 20, 2020. Born June 2, 1924, in Pittsburgh, PA daughter of the late Walter C. and Anna Fields Vale. Beloved wife of the late Jack Donaldson. Loving mother of Jackie, Becky (Mike) Shellem and Douglas Donaldson; loving grandmother of Amy (Jack) Libert, Melissa (Jeff) Rossi, Ralph Carr, Jr., John Michael Shellem and Michaela Jayne Shellem; also survived by five great-granddaughters, Breanna Jane, Emma Jane, Isabella Vale, Gabriella Elizabeth and Stella Marie. Also preceded in death by her twin sister, the late June Bluming and additional sisters, the late Virginia Manchester and Dorothy Roberts. Cherished by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Betty was a graduate of Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing, class of August 1946, and a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp. She was a longtime and active member of the Penn Hills Community, a Girl Scout for Life, and above all, a wonderful wife, mother & grandmother. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Kilian Church. A public celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in Betty's name to St. John LAS Community, PO Box 928, Mars, PA 16046. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.