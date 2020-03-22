Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY DONALDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY VALE DONALDSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY VALE DONALDSON Obituary
DONALDSON BETTY VALE

Betty Vale Donaldson, age 95, of Penn Hills, on March 20, 2020. Born June 2, 1924, in Pittsburgh, PA daughter of the late Walter C. and Anna Fields Vale.  Beloved wife of the late Jack Donaldson.  Loving mother of Jackie, Becky (Mike) Shellem and Douglas Donaldson; loving grandmother of Amy (Jack) Libert, Melissa (Jeff) Rossi, Ralph Carr, Jr., John Michael Shellem and Michaela Jayne Shellem; also survived by five great-granddaughters, Breanna Jane, Emma Jane, Isabella Vale, Gabriella Elizabeth and Stella Marie.  Also preceded in death by her twin sister, the late June Bluming and additional sisters, the late Virginia Manchester and Dorothy Roberts.  Cherished by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Betty was a graduate of Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing, class of August 1946, and a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp.  She was a longtime and active member of the Penn Hills Community, a Girl Scout for Life, and above all, a wonderful wife, mother & grandmother. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Kilian Church.  A public celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in Betty's name to St. John LAS Community, PO Box 928, Mars, PA 16046.  Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown.  Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now