REICHENBAUGH BETTYMAE PRICE
Age 94, of Mableton, Georgia, formerly of Monroeville, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on July 24, 2019. She was born May 25, 1925, in Alliance, Ohio, to Roy D. Clayton, Sr. and Lucy A. Sanders. She entertained her family and friends with stories of her life experiences. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert M. Price; brother and sister-in-law, Roy D. Clayton, Jr. and Maryhelen Clayton; and nephew, David Clayton. Survivors include her daughters, Beverly (Price) Zoldak and her fiancé, Kenneth Simpson, and Vicki (Price) Griffiths, son-in-law, James Griffiths; grandchildren, Drew and Paige Zoldak and Brandon and Melissa Zoldak; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Tyler, and Brooke Zoldak; sister, Marylou Valicenti, brother-in-law, Guy Valicenti; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service and celebration of her life was held on July 29, 2019. Arrangements were entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019